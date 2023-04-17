Convicted serial killer Rosemary Ndlovu and her co-accused Nomsa Mudau plead not guilty to conspiracy to commit murder

Convicted serial killer Rosemary Ndlovu and her co-accused Nomsa Mudau have pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit murder. The duo appeared in the Kempton Park Regional Court on Monday, accused of plotting to kill Mudau's ex-husband, Justice Mudau, in February 2018.

Ndlovu was a police officer at the Thembisa police station while Mudau was working at Norkem Park police station. The State alleged that last year Ndlovu wanted colonel Nthipe Boloka, her former station commander, and sergeant Keshi Benneth Mabunda dead because they led the investigation against her. According to the State, her husband was to be killed in their home in Kempton Park. He learnt about the plot from the hired “hitmen”, who warned him instead of going ahead with the dark plan.

The Mudaus divorced in November 2021, following the fallout caused by the wife’s alleged plot. The first witness, an alleged hitman, told the court that he is one of the men approached to kill Mudau. He testified that he received a call from his friend in February 2018. Appearing briefly, Mudau was wearing a face-mask, she was very quiet while Ndlovu appeared to be in good spirits.

Ndlovu’s legs were shackled, just like those of convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester’s girlfriend, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, who appeared at Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court today (Monday). Ndlovu and Magudumana appeared in court looking elegant; Ndlovu got South Africans commenting about her well-made face beat (make-up), sporting a neat braidings hair-do and beautiful dress and not prison wear. Magudumana was wearing Nike sportswear, pink and white sneakers and a tracksuit.

South Africans took to social media platforms discussing their drip (dress code) and called on film-makers to turn the shocking revelations from ther court cases into a Netflix series. Twitter user Percy wrote: “One thing about Rosemary she will get her braids and makeup done”. Another user P Khaziii wrote: “One thing about my girl, Rosemary Ndlovu, she never disappoints hair & make up always done. Also that trio Dr Nandipha Magudumana, Thabo Bester & Rosemary Ndlovu banger Netflix documentary.”