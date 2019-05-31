Left to right: CDWMSA episode 13 contestants, Imtiyaaz, Rash, Yvette and Bryanie

Can you believe it has been a full season of cooking and baking and judging? Neither can I.

But it's true, the final episode of Come Dine With Me South Africa will air on Monday June 3 with four fun loving Capetonians.

Bryan "Bryanie" Torien is a food lover who is always keen to create food.

"I also enjoy the format of the show and the narration by Dave Lamb – he is so funny. I also wanted to showcase people from the Cape Flats and their love to have a good time and celebrate our “Yaardt Culture," Bryan said on why he auditioned to be on the show.

He'll be adding some butter chicken, Vindaloo and sambals to his menu.

Events and PR Coordinator Rasheda "Rash" Van Den Hurk spent a large part of her life travelling the world and a backpacking hippie and will bring her different worldly tastes to the dining table on her hosting night.

Yvette Louw describes herself as an amazing, fabulous, funny and inclined to suffer from foot-in-mouth disease type of person. The housewife has a treat up her sleeve for her guests.

Imtiyaaz Hart, a media coordinator and part-time bartender is bound to get the party started with his menu that includes pineapples, raspberries and Turkish delight.

The finale sees hippy-at-heart Yvette, chilli king Brian, pescatarian fundraising pro Rasheda and good-time guy Imtiyaaz all providing a big dose of Cape humour and Brian even going down for a head turning split on the dance floor, but who will come out on top and walk away R10 000 richer?

If you have been an avid viewer of the show like myself, here are some fun facts about the show:

Filming took up 676 hours for 13 episodes and a total of 156 meals were served with the most popular dishes being- yep, you guessed it- chicken and beef. There were 52 contestants this season- 32 women and 20 men. Winners this season were 64% male and 36% female.

Watch the 13th and final episode of Come Dine With Me South Africa Season 5 at 8pm on BBC Brit (DStv channel 120).