Johannesburg - A 34-year-old female police officer from the Free State was expected to appear in court on Thursday for allegedly conspiring to have people steal firearms from her unit.
The constable was arrested on Tuesday in joint a operation by the Hawks and Crime Intelligence and charged with corruption, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and theft.
She was expected to appear at the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court.
According to Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Lynda Steyn, the officer allegedly approached someone, told them that she had financial problems and that she had guns to sell.
The person is alleged to have gone straight to the police who then set up a sting operation.