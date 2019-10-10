Cop allegedly gave service pistol to robbers to burgle police station's guns









Picture: Pixabay Johannesburg - A 34-year-old female police officer from the Free State was expected to appear in court on Thursday for allegedly conspiring to have people steal firearms from her unit. The constable was arrested on Tuesday in joint a operation by the Hawks and Crime Intelligence and charged with corruption, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and theft. She was expected to appear at the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court. According to Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Lynda Steyn, the officer allegedly approached someone, told them that she had financial problems and that she had guns to sell. The person is alleged to have gone straight to the police who then set up a sting operation.

Undercover police officers met with the officer and pretended to want the guns. She allegedly gave them her service pistol and told them to go to her police station, told then where the guns are kept and that they should rob the place.

Steyn said the undercover police then left and when they later met with the woman, they showed her the "stolen" firearms which were in fact their own service pistols.

"The suspect was 'paid' R30 000 for her efforts which on receipt led to her downfall She was arrested and her pistol, vehicle and cellphone were seized," Steyn said.

The Provincial Head of the Hawks in the Free State, Major General Kubandran Moodley hailed the quick operation saying if the robbery had taken place, it could have led to a catastrophic situation and possible loos of lives. He also expressed his concern regarding "these types of crimes concerning corruption within the SAPS".

The Hawk's Major General Moodley conveyed his gratitude to the members of Crime Intelligence and the Hawks, Serious Corruption Unit in both Bloemfontein and Pretoria.

He commended them for acting speedily ensuring that no loss of life occurred or "that the firearms ended up in the hands of ruthless criminals".

The Star