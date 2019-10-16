Cop arrested for allegedly selling police trainee forms for over R3k each









Picture: Pixabay Johannesburg - A police constable has been nabbed for allegedly selling police trainee application forms at R3500 each. He was charged with corruption and fraud and was due to appear in court on Wednesday. The constable from, Florida Police Station, was arrested on Monday afternoon after he was lured into meeting with an aspirant police trainee who happened to be part of the Crime Prevention Unit. Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said the arrest came after police were alerted of suspected corrupt activities relating to the illegal sale of application forms for people wishing to join the South African Police Service. “It was reported that the constable was selling an application form where the applicant would have to pay R2000 upfront,” Peters added.

She said the Provincial Anti-Corruption Investigating Unit (ACIU) team operationalised the tip-off they had received on the suspected corruption on Monday afternoon then arrested the 39-year old suspect was arrested at a fast-food outlet in Roodepoort, after he was found in possession of the deposit that had just been paid by a "victim" who was in on the crime prevention operation.

She added that further investigations by the ACIU confirmed that three other victims have been scammed by the same constable.

“The suspect is expected to appear before the Roodepoort Magistrate Court on Wednesday facing charges of corruption and fraud,” she said.

This latest arrest comes after a female constable from the Free State was nabbed for allegedly giving her service pistol to robbers so they could burgle her police station and steal guns.

According to Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Lynda Steyn, the officer allegedly approached someone, told them that she had financial problems and that she had guns to sell.

The person is alleged to have gone straight to the police who then set up a sting operation.

Undercover police officers met with the officer and pretended to want the guns. She allegedly gave them her service pistol and told them to go to her police station, told then where the guns are kept and that they should rob the place.

Steyn said the undercover police then left and when they later met with the woman, they showed her the "stolen" firearms which were in fact their own service pistols.

"The suspect was 'paid' R30 000 for her efforts which on receipt led to her downfall She was arrested and her pistol, vehicle and cellphone were seized," Steyn said.

The Star