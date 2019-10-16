Johannesburg - A police constable has been nabbed for allegedly selling police trainee application forms at R3500 each.
He was charged with corruption and fraud and was due to appear in court on Wednesday.
The constable from, Florida Police Station, was arrested on Monday afternoon after he was lured into meeting with an aspirant police trainee who happened to be part of the Crime Prevention Unit.
Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said the arrest came after police were alerted of suspected corrupt activities relating to the illegal sale of application forms for people wishing to join the South African Police Service.
“It was reported that the constable was selling an application form where the applicant would have to pay R2000 upfront,” Peters added.