Cop arrested for dereliction of duty

Police officer, Sergeant Tsoarelo Justice Molakeng, has been arrested for defeating the ends of justice, over dereliction of duty which led to two arrested business robbery suspects being released. According to SAPS, Molakeng from the Bethlehem Crime Detection Unit, on 22 June, refused to take two suspects and the docket assigned to him to court, when they had to appear on business robbery charges.

“As a result of his actions, the two suspects were released from police custody because their detention time had lapsed.” Sergeant Molakeng was arrested by the Provincial Anti-Corruption Unit, and appeared before Bethlehem magistrate court on 29 June 2023. He was released on R1 000 bail,” a SAPS statement read. Earlier in the week seven men aged between 25 and 42, were arrested on charges of corruption, armed robbery, and kidnapping.

They were apprehended by the Johannesburg-based Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation (SCI) team. According to the Hawks, four police officials, a Tshwane Metro police officer, and two civilians were involved in armed robbery that took place on June 14, 2023. “It is alleged that 10 suspects, two of whom were dressed in full police uniform, committed a robbery at the residence of a businesswoman in Malvern, Johannesburg. The armed suspects allegedly gained forced entry into the premises, threatened the occupants, and demanded money and cellular phones,” said the Hawks.