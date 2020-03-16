Cop hacked to death by suspected rapist while arresting him

Johannesburg - A 53-year-old police officer was hacked to death with a panga by a suspected rapist while trying to arrest him. The man also hacked his niece, who he is believed to have raped, seriously injuring her then fled. The incident happened on Sunday morning in Sibasa CBD, Limpopo. National police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said the officer, who works in the Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit, arrived in his office on Sunday morning to find a teenager,17, who said she had been raped by her uncle whom she was living with. Naidoo said the Warrant Officer put the teenager into his vehicle so that they could to the nearest police station where a statment would be taken and a case opened.

On the way there, however, Naidoo said, the teenager spotted the uncle who was at work in Sibaba, Thohoyandou, where he's employed as a carpenter.

He went to the man to try and arrest him and what's when he and the victim were attacked.

"His attempt to arrest the suspect turned fatal when the suspect produced a panga and hacked him. He died instantly on the scene."

Naidoo said the men then turned his attention towards his niece, hacking her with the same panga and seriously injuring her.

He then fled the scene and is still at large.

"The SAPS management in Limpopo immediately mobilised a 72-hour Activation Plan which entailed the mobilisation of Crime Intelligence, Forensic Experts, the Hawks and SAPS detectives to ensure that no evidence and information which could aid in the arrest of the suspect is lost.

"We also appeal to anyone who has any information on the whereabouts of the suspect to please contact 086 00 10111 or tip-offs may be communicated via the SAPS MySAPSApp and all information will be treated with strictest confidence." said Naidoo.

The National Commissioner of Police, General Khehla John Sitole has conveyed his condolences to the family of the dead officer and has assured them that everything possible will be done to ensure that the suspect is arrested and justice prevails.

"The gruesome attack on the Warrant Officer must be condemned in the strongest possible terms. I urge communities to rally behind the police to track down the suspect and arrest him as soon as possible," Sitole said.

