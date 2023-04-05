Cop killed in diesel theft operation

Johannesburg - A police officer was killed and another injured while following up on a tip off regarding the theft of diesel at a mine near the N4 Middleburg. It is alleged that in the early hours of April 3, 2023, a member of Crime Intelligence in Middleburg received the tip off from an informer.

According to Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, the member contacted his colleague from Middleburg Detective Services, and they drove together in a state vehicle, a white Toyota Hilux double cab, using the Stoffberg Road as directed by the source. She said along the road, they came across a yellow diesel truck matching the description given, made a U-turn and stopped it. "It is further alleged that three males alighted from the truck and started shooting at the officers.

"In the process, one member was shot and later succumbed to his injuries, while the other sustained serious injuries and was taken to a hospital in Middleburg for treatment. Three pistols with 25 rounds of ammunition and five cell phones were recovered at the crime scene," Sekgotodi said. The Provincial Head of the Hawks, Major General Gerber, condemned the senseless attack on dedicated members. "It is a sad day when police officers are shot and killed for executing their duties.“

He appealed to members of the public who may have witnessed the incident or who may have information to come forward. "All information received will be dealt with in strict confidence." "It is a sad day when police officers are shot and killed for executing their duties. Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the perpetrators can contact the investigation officers, Colonel Nkoana on 071 481 3503 and Captain Maboko on 071 481 3098.