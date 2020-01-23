Johannesburg - Diepsloot residents stormed the police station on Thursday morning demanding officers hand over the man accused of killing a cop last week.
Detective Captain Oupa Matjie was fatally shot while in pursuit of suspects last week in the area. A man has been arrested for the officer's murder and was due in the Randburg Magistrate's court on Thursday.
According to police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters, the residents demanded the man be released and handed over to the community. When this didn’t happen, a protest erupted and they burned tyres in the middle of main roads and turned on foreign nationals.