Cop who confessed to firing bullet that killed Nathaniel Julies feared for her life after threats from co-accused

Johannesburg – The police officer who confessed to firing the bullet that killed Nathaniel Julies stated in her confession that she feared for her life after she received threats from her co-accused. Confessions from an accused of the murder of Nathaniel Julies were heard yesterday in the high court sitting at Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court. The accused said she feared for her life after she received threats from gangsters in Eldorado Park.

During court proceedings at the Protea Magistrate’s Court in Soweto yesterday, magistrate Teresa Swart took to the stand and read out accused number one Cayleen Whiteboy’s confession. The confession was presented to the court in March this year during pretrial at the Protea Magistrate’s Court. “I was arrested a few days after Nathaniel was shot on August 26, 2020. A family friend encouraged me to confess after I was threatened,” read Swart from Whiteboy’s confession.

Whiteboy said she was threatened by accused number two, Simon Scorpion Ndyalvane, not to change the facts from the statement they had made after Julies was shot. The statement read that Julies was caught in a crossfire and died at the Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital on arrival. “He told me that he would hurt myself and my family if I told the truth about how Nathaniel was shot.

’’I also received a threat from a member from one of the SAPS officers at the Eldorado Park station who told me he would restrict my movement in Eldorado Park with the help from the gangsters in the area,” Swart read. Whiteboy confessed Julies was not caught in crossfire and she fired the shot at him not knowing there was live ammunition loaded in the shotgun. She said she was under the impression that there were rubber bullets in the shotgun because that is what they were shooting with earlier in the day.

“My ears and my jaw were painful after firing the shot because of the loud bang from the shotgun,” read her statement. Throughout her confession, Swart said the accused was overwhelmed with emotions and asked to use the bathroom. Swart said she accompanied Whiteboy to the bathroom with members from the SAPS and when they returned members of the public were yelling “shoot shoot” at the accused.