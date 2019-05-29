Sergeant Gerald Rapetswa investigated the double-murder case which involved former police constable Thulani Wiseman Madide, his brother Xolani Madide and hitman Sicelo Ndebele. Karen Sandison African News Agency (ANA)

After solving a dramatic family double-murder case, a police investigator has urged South Africans to restore their faith in the force. Sergeant Gerald Rapetswa investigated the double-murder case which involved former police constable Thulani Wiseman Madide, 35, his brother Xolani Madide, 34, and hitman Sicelo Ndebele, 28.

The assassination plot was carried out to gain the taxi business run by Kelly Madide, who was also killed in taxi violence. The convicted killers shot dead Kelly’s widow Alice and her sister Wickey Mtshali.

Thulani received two life sentences and his brother got one.

Rapetswa, an officer with 13 years of experience, joined the specialised unit working on house robberies, hijackings and murder cases in 2009 after four years as a uniformed officer.

He said solving taxi violence-related cases was difficult because witnesses were always reluctant to come forward for fear of reprisals.

“We get the information from the informer, we arrest the suspect, but when you want the witness to come to court, people are reluctant. There have been witnesses killed so cases like this are heartbreaking,” he said.

Rapetswa said he had been threatened many times during investigations but this case was different as the suspect was a member of the police service.

He also said that while investigating Ndebele, he told him that Thulani planned to shoot him with an AK-47 at a local retail store.

“It’s very difficult when one of your own is involved. He was arrested and got bail. When I was driving around Germiston, other officers questioned my judgment.

“They didn’t think it was right to charge another officer,” said Rapetswa.

He asked citizens not to focus on the bad apples in the force as there were many others dedicated to solving crime, without fear or favour.

"There are threats, bribes and fears for your family but I stay strong."

He said he had signed an oath that he would protect and serve, and that was what he intended doing.

Other cases that he was involved in investigating include the "King of Bling" case.

Crime boss William “King of Bling” Mbatha is currently serving 113 years for robberies that he and his accomplices committed at the homes of wealthy businessmen across Joburg.

He also worked on solving the murder of forensic auditor Lawrence Moepi, who was gunned down at his Houghton law firm, SizweNtsaluba- Gobodo, in 2014.

The deadly hit was believed to be related to a love triangle.