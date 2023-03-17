Cope angered by former mayor Makwarela’s election interference

Johannesburg - Cope’s Gauteng chairperson Tom Mofokeng said the party was annoyed with its former member and ex-Tshwane mayor Murunwa Makwarela for getting involved in the election of a new mayoral candidate in Tshwane. Mofokeng said Cope received information that Makwarela has been forcing the election of a certain Cope member to become mayor.

It was believed that the candidate in question was a neighbour and would look after his business interests in the City of Tshwane. Makwarela is believed to have a company that is doing business with the municipality. Makwarela was elected Tshwane mayor two weeks ago after the resignation of Randall Williams last month.

He defeated the DA's mayoral candidate, Cilliers Brink, by 11 votes after receiving 112 votes compared to Brink's 101. This came after he joined forces with an ANC-EFF-led coalition. But he had a short stint as mayor because of financial problems that found him insolvent and unable to retain his position in the municipal council.

He was further drawn into scandal after it was found that he faked a court document that cleared him to occupy his position as mayor of Tshwane. Makwarela resigned from Cope as well. “We are hearing that Makwarela is trying to push his own candidate for the position of mayor.

“What worries us is that the person is also believed to have a criminal conviction. “We have spoken to the president of the party about this, and steps are being taken against Makwarela,” Mofokeng said. Mofokeng said Cope did not have any form of agreement with any political party for an alliance.

He said Cope was willing to work with the ANC or even the DA to stabilise the City of Tshwane. “We have not committed ourselves to anyone, but we will take the best deal to stabilise the municipality,” he said. Mofokeng said he was annoyed with processes being flouted by some leaders of the party.

He said the party had landed up in a mess with Makwarela because certain things were not disclosed properly when he was installed as a councillor. Now that Cope is trying to field its candidate for the process of electing a mayor, the provincial leadership is emphasising the following of strict protocol. “There are people in the party who are trying to push this Justice guy.

“I do not understand how they could want him to be protected from vetting, but all other candidates should be vetted,” Mofokeng said. Mofokeng said Cope was looking for capable candidates who understood how the municipality worked and were orientated with the financial policies and other regulations of a municipality such as Tshwane. Concerning Makwarela’s dishonesty, Mofokeng said he was gravely disappointed.