Copper cable thieves bust in Kempton Park

Two suspects, aged 42 and 47, have been arrested for stealing copper cables valued at R60 000 and making bribery attempts. According to Colonel Dimakatso Sello, members of the Benoni Flying Squad were on patrol on the R23/High Road in Kempton Park at around 7.30am on Monday when they stopped a truck with two people.

“Members inspected the truck and found four bags of copper cable concealed beneath used tin cans. The culprits were apprehended right away because they were unable to explain the (origins of the) copper. “The truck driver then handed a member R10 000 in cash in exchange for their release, which led to the addition of a bribery charge to his arrest,” said Colonel Sello. The commander of the Benoni Flying Squad, Lieutenant Colonel Tali Lukhele, acknowledged the law enforcement members for their excellent job and for showing criminals that bribery would not be accepted.