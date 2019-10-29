Cops accused of killing suspect in holing cells denied bail









File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Four police officers implicated in the assault and death of a detainee at Honeydew police station have been denied bail. Their female colleague and accomplice received R3 000 bail at the Roode­poort Magistrate’s Court where the four appeared on charges of murder, attempted murder and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. They were arrested on Friday for taking part in the assault of two adult males aged 36 and 39 whom they had arrested on October 20. The alleged assault took place in the holding cells. “It is alleged that the four on-duty constables continuously punched and kicked the two arrested males until the 39-year-old collapsed while in handcuffs,” said Sontaga Seisa, the acting national spokesperson for the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid). Seisa added that the deceased started bleeding but this did not stop the officers from assaulting and kicking him.

“After the assault, the suspects left the arrested males in the holding cell. The surviving victim tried to notify the police as he noticed that the deceased was breathing abnormally, but they ignored him,” said Seisa.

The police removed the injured victim and took him to Randburg police station for detention.

“As Ipid, we are aware that police officers are trained on how to conduct themselves so we always expect them to follow the law. We really hope that this incident has sent a very strong message to any police officer who has ill intentions towards detainees,” Seisa said.

The officers were expected back in court later this week.