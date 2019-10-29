Their female colleague and accomplice received R3 000 bail at the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court where the four appeared on charges of murder, attempted murder and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
They were arrested on Friday for taking part in the assault of two adult males aged 36 and 39 whom they had arrested on October 20. The alleged assault took place in the holding cells.
“It is alleged that the four on-duty constables continuously punched and kicked the two arrested males until the 39-year-old collapsed while in handcuffs,” said Sontaga Seisa, the acting national spokesperson for the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).
Seisa added that the deceased started bleeding but this did not stop the officers from assaulting and kicking him.