Constable Siphamandla Jobe, who was based at the Kwa-Thema police station has been missing since July 11.

Police have asked for assistance in finding a missing 26 year old officer who is said to be mentally unstable and believed to be aggressive. Constable Siphamandla Jobe was based at the Kwa-Thema police station and went missing on July 11 from his family home where his lived with his parents.

According to Gauteng Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Dlamini, Jobe was last seen wearing boxer shots, a yellow T-shirt, an SAPS ceremonial jacket, a tie. He was barefoot, Dlamini said.

Asked whether the police were aware of Jobe's mental status when he joined the service, Dlamini said he was in 'good health' when he started and even went on to spend four years working before his health issues were detected.

"Management noticed that he was unstable during August 2018 and he was immediately disarmed. He was then sent to Glenview Clinic in Benoni for treatment.

"The SAPS Social department then attended to the member and he has been undergoing sessions with psychologist at the Benoni Hospital. If found, he will be dealt with in terms of departmental policies relating to members who are not in good health," Dlamini said.

Dlamini has appealed to the public in helping find Jobe but asked that they contact the police rather than confronting him when they see him as he may be aggressive.

"He may be aggressive and members of the public are warned not to confront him instead they may contact the nearest police station or Crime Stop at 08600 10111."

The Star