Cops arrest woman caught on video using k-word in altercation after crash

Johannesburg - Gauteng MEC for Community Safety Faith Mazibuko has confirmed the arrest of the woman caught on camera verbally abusing another woman and calling her the k-word after a fender bender. Mazibuko confirmed the news on Twitter on Thursday morning. "... Florida Police reported that she was arrested today (Thursday) and charged with crimen injuria and malicious damage to property. All the appreciation should go to the officers at Florida Police Station.

"They may not have responded when expected but they were working on the case," she said. The victim also confirmed that her attacker had been arrested and that she would be appearing in court on Friday to face the charges.

"This just in dear friends, this lady (her attacker) has been arrested and I will be going to court tomorrow," she said before thanking those who had "stood" by her after the incident went viral on social media.

In video the alleged victim – who is recording the incident after a car crash – shows the two damaged vehicles then turns the camera to the other woman who is also busy on her cellphone.

The accused then asks the woman if she has a "f*****g licence", swears at her, slaps her, then continues swearing her as she walks away calling her a "bastard b***h k****r".

Spokesperson for the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) Buang Jones said that they were more than willing to offer legal assistance to the victim and that it was up to her to say yes or no.

"As the SAHRC we have presence in all Equality Courts and we can offer assistance regarding discrimination and hate speech."

Jones also said there had been an increase in racial discrimination cases in the past five years despite all their effort to amplify awareness regarding the issue.

He said they have taken a number of cases to the Equality Court such as the Adam Catzavelos and Angelo Agrizzi matters and they had wanted to use those cases to serve as a deterrent and also educate society about the need to live in a cohesive society.

However, they seemingly have not made any inroads, he said.

"People keep using this word and it's mainly informed by our past. There is historical context; the word was used to denigrate and demean black South Africans.

"It is the most hurtful utterance so it's something that baffles me as to why people still make such repugnant pronouncements.

"The use of the k-word is offensive in all sense and is also painful and violent. It's disparaging, derogatory, contemptuous and causes humiliation to black South Africans.

"It was meant to visit the worst kind of verbal abuse ever on another person," Jones said.

