Cops bust gang suspected of terrorising Vosloorus community

Three suspected illegal immigrants were nabbed in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, for serious crimes such as murder and hijacking. With the help of Ekurhuleni Yizo-Yizo community service, Vosloorus police arrested four suspects who are aged between 22 and 28 for possession of unlicensed firearms, ammunition, and suspected stolen property on Tuesday.

The suspects are believed to be part of a gang that has been terrorising the community of Vosloorus and responsible for serious and violent crimes that include murders, robberies and car hijackings. Three of the suspects are believed to be illegal immigrants after they failed to produce their identity documents during the arrests. Gauteng Provincial SAPS spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said the detectives received information about the whereabouts of the suspects that they have been looking for, and linked to various crimes in the area. “In the early hours of Tuesday, police together with community members, pounced on the suspects at their residential places. During the arrests, suspects were found in possession of 10 unlicensed firearms (8 pistols and 2 rifles), 23 rounds of ammunition, 5 laptops, 18 cellphones, and two Plasma televisions that are suspected to be stolen,” Masondo said.

In a separate incident, EMPD Community Liaison Unit (CLU) Officers, along with other law enforcers RSP Protection Service, arrested three male suspects aged between 29 and 50, for possession of fake police equipment and firearms. Just before the arrest was effected, earlier on a case of armed robbery, was registered at the Bedfordview police station, by an abused male victim. The ordeal occurred around the Gillooly's Interchange vicinity.

It is believed that the armed trio pretending to be officers, driving a charcoal Ford Ranger Light Delivery Vehicle (LDV), fitted with blue lights and a siren, stopped the complainant driving on the freeway, before he was robbed R10 000 cash, official documents, car keys and his licensed firearm. Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa said the crime-fighting units were notified and they immediately jumped into action. She said through intelligence driven, the three were located and cornered around Birch-Acres (Kempton Park) and Tembisa areas in their hideouts.