Picture: Nhlanhla Phillips/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Joburg traffic officers involved in the act of restraining an alleged drunk motorist have been cleared of any wrongdoing. The City of Joburg released the outcomes of the investigation into the Douglasdale viral video on Sunday. In the video, which circulated on social media earlier this month, a woman was seen being restrained by metro officers while a nurse prepares to draw blood from her.

MMC for Public Safety Michael Sun said: “From our internal investigation it was found that the officers involved had acted within the course and scope of their duties.

“There will, therefore, be no disciplinary actions taken unless any further evidence contradicting these findings is brought forward.”

According to Sun the investigation revealed that a roadblock took place on July 5. At the roadblock a female driver in a silver vehicle was stopped by one of the female officers. After initial assessment by the officer, the driver was requested to be breathalysed and was over the legal limit.

The driver was then informed by the officer that she would be taken to the nearest police station, being Douglasdale, for further processing.

The driver was then driven in a patrol vehicle to Douglasdale police station. On the way there, the driver began to telephone people to assist her.

On arrival at the station, she was taken to a suitable facility where a nursing sister was on duty to assist with drawing blood.

The driver became emotional and refused to co-operate. Shortly after, two males arrived at the police station, identifying themselves as the boyfriend of the driver and a friend.

The two friends initially tried to reason with the driver to co-operate but were not successful, they were at that stage asked to leave the room.

“More than an hour of attempting to get the driver to co-operate and after the explanation by the nursing sister of the procedure of drawing a blood sample, the driver still refused to co-operate.

“The restraining was necessary for the officers to perform their duties and also to ensure the safety of those in the room as well as the driver’s own safety while the nurse withdraws blood.”

Sun added that after the blood sample was drawn, the driver became calm and signed off the relevant documentation to acknowledge the procedure.

“The driver was then detained and a criminal docket opened against her for driving under the influence of alcohol. Neither the driver nor any person sustained any injuries during the process.”

Sun said they have not yet received any formal complaints against the officers involved in this incident.