Cops conducting Covid-19 routine checks stumble upon dagga lab

Police said the man was arrested on Saturday afternoon.

The officers were carrying out routine crime prevention duties and ensuring compliance with the national coronavirus (Covid-19) lockdown regulations, Captain Kay Makhubele said.

“While busy performing their duties, they followed up on information received from the West Rand District crime intelligence (unit) that led them to a certain house in Aureus, in the Randfontein policing precinct, and discovered a hydroponic laboratory comprising of dagga plants and bags full of manure.”

The 33-year-old male suspect was arrested.

In January last year, Captain Solomon Sibiya of Kagiso SAPS said the West Rand seemed to slowly turning into a haven for drug manufacturers who take advantage of the layout of the area to conduct their illicit business.

This was after police arrested four people on a plot in Muldersdrift for allegedly manufacturing drugs. Two monts earlier, former soccer analyst Mike "Sporo" Mangena had also been arrested, together with three other people, for allegedly manufacturing drugs.

Sibiya said there were too many plots and farms in the West Rand and people were taking advantage of that because they were not easily accessible.

"The West Rand is full of farms and plots that are far away from the active community. Most of the people who normally live in plots were old, had retired and just want peace of mind, he said.

He said as there were no shops nearby and neither was there a hive of activity, so the plots and farms were preferred locations for those wanting to conduct criminal activities.