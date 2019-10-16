Cops escape death after gunmen riddle their car with bullets









The bullet-riddled vehicle that police officers were travelling in when they were ambushed by gunmen. Picture: @crimeairnetwork Johannesburg - Two police officers were injured after gunmen ambushed them and riddled their vehicle with bullets during an attack in Valhalla, Wierdabrug in the early hours of Tuesday. According to Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili, the officers were shot and injured while driving in a marked police vehicle. “It is reported that two police constables from Wierdabrug Police Station in Gauteng, were driving in a marked police vehicle conducting patrols when they noticed three bakkies approaching a red robot on the Old Pretoria Road in Valhalla,” she said. “The bakkie at the front did not stop at the red robot and then the members decided to pursue that bakkie but while they were driving past the other two bakkies, the occupants started shooting at their vehicle,” she added. She further added that one of the officers sustained gunshot wounds to his leg and upper body while the other office's head was grazed by a bullet.

Muridili said both officers were rushed to hospital where they are in intensive care unit.

"They're said to be in a stable condition,” she said.

The Acting National Commissioner of the South African Police Service, Lieutenant-General Bonang Mgwenya condemned the attack and wished the injured members a speedy recovery.

Mgwenya also praised the commitment the two officers shown by pursuing a suspicious vehicle that had just committed a road traffic offence.

“I am relieved that these members have escaped such an attack with their lives. They are the calibre of police officers we need in our ranks as they did not dismiss a road traffic offense as petty. They did what they were supposed to do and followed the suspicious vehicle.

"Their bullet riddled patrol vehicle shows that there are people that still continue to be undermining the authority of the state by attacking our members. We will hunt them down and bring them to book. We have to turn the tide against this heinous crime,” Mgwenya said.

Mgwenya further instructed the province to implement a 72-Hour Activation plan to ensure that all role players are roped in to investigate and trace the perpetrators of this attack.

Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the perpetrators is requested to contact the SAPS Crime Stop number 08600 10111, all information received will be treated with confidentiality.

The Star



