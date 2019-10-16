Johannesburg - Two police officers were injured after gunmen ambushed them and riddled their vehicle with bullets during an attack in Valhalla, Wierdabrug in the early hours of Tuesday.
According to Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili, the officers were shot and injured while driving in a marked police vehicle.
“It is reported that two police constables from Wierdabrug Police Station in Gauteng, were driving in a marked police vehicle conducting patrols when they noticed three bakkies approaching a red robot on the Old Pretoria Road in Valhalla,” she said.
“The bakkie at the front did not stop at the red robot and then the members decided to pursue that bakkie but while they were driving past the other two bakkies, the occupants started shooting at their vehicle,” she added.
She further added that one of the officers sustained gunshot wounds to his leg and upper body while the other office's head was grazed by a bullet.