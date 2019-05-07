Ngwako Modjadji. Photo: Facebook

Police have found the number plate of the car that killed journalist Ngwako Modjadji in an apparent hit-and-run accident at the weekend. Joburg metro police department (JMPD) spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said that on the scene they found a number plate that fell off a car believed to be the one involved in the incident.

“We don't have enough information of what really happened, but we believe the number plate is our lead,” Minnaar said on Monday.

Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said: “No arrest has been made but we are following the leads. We only received the docket on Sunday night from the JMPD. We are investigating a case of culpable homicide."

The City Press senior political journalist was killed on Sunday morning while on an outing with his brother States Modjadji and a friend at Social Link Shisa Nyama.

States shed some light on the painful last moments with his brother: “They left me inside the restaurant, then minutes later, his friend came back rushing to tell me that Ngwako had been hit by a car. I rushed outside, thinking it was just a minor incident. When I got there, I found him lying down. I tried to talk to him but he showed no signs of life."

Modjadji, 40, worked as political reporter for The Citizen, later Sowetan newspapers, and Drum magazine.

“I am going to miss his laughter. We did a lot of things together and he would just laugh. I will actually miss that about him,” the brother of the deceased said.

Friends and colleagues were saddened by his sudden passing.

Sunday World news reporter Ngwako Malatji said: “This is difficult for me because I have known Ngwako (Modjadji) for almost 20 years. In all those years I have never seen him angry."

He said he had been scheduled to meet with Modjadji on Saturday. “He called me after 7pm that he was coming to see me, but I couldn't meet with him as I was in Ekurhuleni. He then said he was going to join me later on with his brother, but unfortunately that couldn't happen as I was informed of his passing,” said Malatji.

City Press news editor Timothy Molobi said: “I just knew him in the industry until he joined us last year. We clicked from the outset. He was humble and wouldn't say much, but he carried a lot of weight when it came to writing and production of news. He was versatile.

"We are very saddened about his passing and I don't think we will ever get someone like him again."

Modjadji’s memorial service was due to be held at Media Park in Auckland Park from 2pm on Tuesday.