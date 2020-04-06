Cops find 'stolen' livestock tied, blindfolded during routine lockdown patrol

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Johannesburg - Four men were arrested just after midnight when police intercepted a vehicle and found seven livestock at the back, blindfolded and tied during a routine patrol. This happened in Mmametlhake, Mpumalanga after midnight on Saturday when police intercepted the vehicle and found the livestock. The men, aged between 23 and 51, were arrested and charged with stock theft. Allegation are that police in Mmametlhake were busy with their routine patrols near Nokaneng on Saturday midnight when they spotted a White Toyota Hilux Bakkie parked next to the road. Mpumalanga Police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard said officers then approached the vehicle. They found the driver inside and inquired what he was doing out at that time of the night during the lockdown period.

"While still talking to him, police realised that the man was restless and kept ignoring incoming calls on his cellphone.

"Police told him to answer his phone and that is when their suspicion grew as the caller asked about the man's whereabouts.

"He (caller) further told him to quickly come and load the stuff in his car at which point police started searching the vehicle and the driver.

He(caller) further told him to quickly come and load the stuff in his car, at which point police started searching the vehicle and the driver.

"The driver was then arrested for contravening the Disaster Management Act. Police followed the information of the caller.

"Upon noticing police the man (caller) tried to get away in another vehicle and his actions led to a high speed chase.

"Police managed to intercept the vehicle. They arrested him and discovered seven livestock which were blindfolded and tied.

"A total of four suspects were arrested and were expected to appear at the Mbibana Magistrate's Court to face charges of stock theft as well as contravening the Disaster Management Act.

Mpumalanga provincial police commissioner Lieutenant- General Mondli Zuma thanked police "for their resilience in the fight against crime even during this challenging time that the country and the world is facing".

Zuma said they had remained vigilant and true to their call of duty.

"These men and women in blue did not take things at face value but went further and verified all the information they received.

"With such committed and dedicated members, the community can be sure to realise their safety together with their properties," he said.

The Star