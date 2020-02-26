Cops forced me to confess to murdering my wife, says Pitch Black Afro









Pitch Black Afro has been accused of murdering his wife Catherine Modisane. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency (ANA). Johannesburg - Rapper Thulani Ngcobo, known as Pitch Black Afro, claims police forced him to confess to killing his wife. On Tuesday the rapper returned to court on charges of the alleged murder of his wife, Catherine Modisane, at a lodge in Yeoville in 2018, and attempted defeat of justice. According to his lawyer Rian Greylin, the Matofotofo hitmaker said he was put under pressure by an unknown male officer who he described as “big-bodied”. “The accused said he was handcuffed with his hands behind his back and was put on the chair. And then the officer exerted pressure on him to speak up,” Greylin said. The defence lawyer said the accused’s manager, Bheki Mlambo, also saw the “big-bodied” officer who was forcefully demanding a confession out of Ngcobo.

However, investigating officer Patience Qilingana told the court that the accused was arrested by her but as soon as he wanted to talk, she called her station commander at the time - a captain Pila.

“I was not part of the panel that questioned the accused,” Qilingana said.

She added that when Pila arrived, she left the scene and went back to the police station.

“I am not aware of what happened in the room when I left,” she said.

The musician said when he was being questioned, there was a forceful approach made to him. The investigating officer held that she knew nothing about what took place in the interrogation room.

Qilingana confirmed the bloody pink towel that was found at the Bed-and-Breakfast on January 7 was a face cloth. She said it was found between the bed and the wall.

“It was wet and on the floor,” she said.

Upon the discovery of the towel, Qilingana said the accused requested to speak and that was when she opted to call a male officer to speak to Ngcobo.

During the tea break and just before the trial resumed, Ngcobo and his lawyer had a tense conversation where Ngcobo appeared to be annoyed with his lawyer.

The rapper was supported by two members of his family, who said they would not be commenting as there was not enough evidence in court to comment on.

Ngcobo was arrested last year, January 19, for the alleged murder of his wife on New Year’s Eve in 2018. Modisane died at a B&B in Yeoville, Joburg, on December 31, 2018, allegedly at the hands of her husband, Ngcobo.

According to previous reports, Ngcobo received an invitation to perform at a show in Port Elizabeth on December 29, 2018 and another in Kimberley on New Year’s Eve, and to prepare himself for the show, he booked a room in Yeoville.

Prosecutor Matshiliso Moleko asked for the postponement of the case for the next witness to take the stand before the trial sentencing can begin in April. The court will resume later this week. Ngcobo remains in custody.

The Star