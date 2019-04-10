File picture: Supplied.

Johannesburg - A man who was captured on video driving through a group of protesters and killing a woman was released from custody without being charged due to lack of evidence. The man was arrested last week Friday after he drove through a large group of people attending a protest led by the Mhluzi Unemployment Structures at the Federale Stene company in Mpumalanga.

According to the Middelburg Observer, the protesters had gathered outside the gates of Federale Stene to hand over a memorandum on employment agreements to the management structure of the company.

In the video, a white Toyota Land Cruiser is seen driving through the protesters who are singing in front of the gates. The protesters then scattered and Hildah Thembisile Mokoena's lifeless body is seen lying on the ground.

One of the protesters throws a brick towards the direction of the company while others cover Mokoena's lifeless body with clothes.

Sergeant Thabitha Leshilo of the Mhluzi Police Station said the suspect was arrested but was released because there wasn't enough evidence for him to be arrested and charged with murder. However, further investigations are underway, she said

Leshilo also confirmed that the Land Cruiser driver, whose name is known to The Star, told them that he was fearing for his life at the time he drove through the protesters.

Despite numerous attempts, The Star could not get reach Mhluzi Unemployment Structures’ representatives for comment.

The Star also tried to get a hold of the National Prosecuting Authorities (NPA) spokesperson in Mpumalanga to understand if the driver ever appeared in court.

