Cops launch manhunt after deadly shooting

Johannesburg - KwaZulu-Natal police have launched a manhunt for at least five suspects who shot and fatally wounded five people at a shopping centre’s parking lot in Richards Bay CBD on Tuesday morning. According to the police, four of the suspects came down from a vehicle and opened fire at the victims.

It is reported that four victims were certified dead at the scene, while the fifth succumbed to gunshot injuries at a local clinic. The suspects reportedly fled in a blue VW Polo. Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the motive for the shooting had not been established, although a drug-related turf war could not be ruled out.

He said investigations were under way. “Police have launched a manhunt for at least five suspects who shot and fatally wounded five people at a shopping centre’s parking lot in Richards Bay on Tuesday. The suspects reportedly fled from the scene in a blue VW Polo. The motive has not been established, although drug-related turf wars could not be ruled out,” he said. Police have appealed to anyone who may have information on the suspects to contact the nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Alternatively, they can tip off the police anonymously via the MySAPS app.