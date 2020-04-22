Cops launch manhunt for gunmen who killed cop on her way to work

Johannesburg - Police have launched a manhunt for gunmen who shot and killed a police officer on her way to work on Tuesday night. The incident happened in Vereeniging around 19.20. Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo of the national police said the officer, who is a detective sergeant at Sebokeng Police Station, had just been picked up by two colleagues in her Waldrift, Vereeniging home and travelled in the same car to work. Naidoo said a few houses down the road the officers noticed something suspicious happening around a vehicle. "It appeared to them that a person being forced into the boot of the vehicle. The driver reversed to investigate but the officers were fired upon by the men that were at the suspicious vehicle.

"The 40-year-old sergeant was sitting in the back seat of the car when the bullet struck her in the back of her head. The driver immediately drove off to a nearest hospital where the wounded member had passed on.



"The other two members escaped the attack unscathed," Naidoo said.

The National Commissioner General Khehla John Sitole has condemned attack by criminals on the police and said he has tasked the Gauteng Provincial Commissioner to immediately mobilize the 72-hour Activation Plan in an effort to find those who killed the officer.

"I have also tasked the management of the police in Gauteng to provide all the necessary support to the family of our fallen colleague", added General Sitole.

"We are appealing to anyone who may have any information that can lead to the arrest of the perpetrators of this heinous crime to send tip-offs on MySAPSApp or to contact the SAPS Crime Stop number ‪08600 10111‬. All information received will be treated with confidence and callers may remain anonymous."

The Star