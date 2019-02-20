File picture: Skyler Reid.

Johannesburg police are looking for a man who allegedly raped a woman he met on social media. According to the police, the man - only known as Tshepo - met the Zimbabwean woman on social networks.

The two chatted for a while and finally met on January 1 this year.

Captain Xoli Mbele of the Johannesburg Police said the man then went to Rosettenville and picked the 27-year-old woman up in a gold Toyota Hilux double cab bakkie saying he wanted to talk to her.

“She said they drove out of the area and went to get food. They ate and then the man went to a secluded area, parked under a tree and raped her after threatening her with a gun.

"From there the man drove her back to the house," Mbele said.

The lady is alleged to have told her sister about what happened and they went to a police station where a case of rape was opened.

Mbele said the lady had taken the registration number of the vehicle.

The man whom police say raped a woman he met on social media.

"It was registered under a name in Katlehong but when we went there the people there did not know him," he said.

The man is also alleged to have contacted the woman a few days after the alleged rape, casually chatting to her as if they were lovers.

However, when the woman asked how could he speak like that after he raped her, he is alleged to have demanded the money he spent on buying her food.

Mbele said people need to be careful on social media.

"You can't just trust people you meet on social media," he said.

Although Mbele did not say how long the woman had been in South Africa, he said she did not know the area where the alleged rape occurred as she's not familiar with Joburg.

Police are appealing to anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tshepo to contact the Johannesburg Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences detective, sergeant Mpho Maphoto on 079 166 3130