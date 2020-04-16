Cops nab more suspects for vandalising Gauteng schools

Johannesburg - Police have arrested more people in connection to the vandalism and break-ins at Gauteng schools that have rocked the province since the lockdown.

The latest arrests were made on Thursday in Katlehong after two suspects were allegedly found in possession of suspected stolen property linked to schools that had been broken into in the area.

Just the previous day on Wednesday, two suspects who had allegedly been found in possession of suspected stolen property linked to a break-in at Botebotsebo Secondary School in Zone 14, Sebokeng were arrested.

The third suspect had been arrested inside the school premises after he allegedly gained entry to one of the classrooms by breaking a window and then made a fire inside the classroom which burned the tiles and chairs.

Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi said it was also important to note that the police had on Monday reported arresting 41 suspects for cases relating to the burglaries and burning of schools in Gauteng since last month.



Lesufi has since congratulated the police for arresting the suspects.





He said the department had on April 12 reported that there had been 55 burglaries and vandalism at different schools but that the numbers have since increased.





"It is unfortunate to confirm that criminals continued to break into our schools and as such a total number schools break-ins is 67.





“Indeed, we are delighted and indebted to the the police for a sterling work in arresting these recalcitrants who are persistent to disregard regulations enforced during this critical moment of lockdown, we don’t understand where they find time to commit these crimes because everyone should be at home. "





Lesufi said he wished that "these criminals will rot in jail. We will not get tired to encourage members of our communities to continue to alert the police about criminals who torment our schools."





The Star