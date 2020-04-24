Cops nab 'rapist' who fell asleep next to his disabled victim

Johannesburg - Police have arrested a 32-year-old man who fell asleep next to his disabled victim after allegedly raping her in her own house. The woman managed to escape and get help while his attacker continued to sleep. However, the man managed to flee but was nabbed a few days later. Brigadier Leonard Hlathi of the Mpumalanga Police said the 52-year-old woman was sleeping in her house in Cottondale Trust on Sunday when she was woken up by a man who had forcefully entered he house and then threatened to hurt her. The woman has a disability in her legs and uses a walker for mobility. She also can't speak properly. "He ordered her to undress herself then raped her.

"Thereafter he fell asleep next to the victim.

"The victim then managed to escape, screamed for help and was rescued by her brother, who also stays in the yard, whom she relayed the ordeal to.

"Her brother then immediately rushed to her bedroom, where he found the suspect indeed sleeping and woke him up but upon realising that he was cornered, he managed to abscond the scene."

Hlathi said police were called and a case of rape was opened.

He said police managed to make a breakthrough and nabbed the suspect on Wednesday.

He was expected to appear at the Acornhoek Magistrate's Court today for a charge of rape.

The man lives in the same area as his alleged victim and it's believed that he attacked her because he knew that she was disabled and lives in a room by herself.

The Star