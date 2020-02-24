Johannesburg - One of the women alleged to be have held down a Mpumalanga pensioner as two men raped and later strangled her has been arrested after a month on the run.
The woman had fled Mpumalanga following the arrest of the pensioner's two daughters, Nonhlanhla and Mampune Mthunywa who are alleged to have orchestrated her murder for an R80 000 death benefit payout.
According to Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi , the 41-year-old woman had fled to Gauteng after Wanter Dlamini's killing.
"After a month-long search, the woman alleges that she was hiding somewhere in Gauteng but the net had closed in on her and there was no way she would further escape her day in court," Hlathi said
The woman was expected to appear in court on Monday. Wanter's oldest daughter Mampune, was also expected to appear in the afternoon for a bail application which Hlathi said they would oppose.