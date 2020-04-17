Cops nab two men who 'murdered' their lovers last year and fled to eSwatini

Johannesburg - Two Mpumalanga men who had been on the run for allegedly killing their girlfriends in separate incidents last year have finally been arrested when they returned to South Africa. In the first incident, a man allegedly killed the mother of his child, dumped the body at a cemetery then fled to eSwatini. A few months later, another man allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend at her home them fled to eSwatin too. Both men were arrested when they returned to South Africa when people who knew they were wanted by the police called authorities. According to Mpumalanga Police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi, the first incident happened on May 15 last year when the suspect visited his girlfriend Khulile Mahumane, 28, then took out a gun and shot her.

"He then dumped her body at the local cemetery which was later discovered by a passers-by. Police were notified about the incident at the time, a case of murder was opened and a manhunt was launched. It was discovered that the suspect had reportedly fled the country.

Hlathi said police continued working on the case and managed to crack it after receiving information from members of the public that the suspect had returned to South Africa. He said they followed up on the information and pounced on him at his Barbeton home on Thursday.

Another man, Sydney Nhlanhla Machete was also recently nabbed for the murder of 33-year-old Nomsa Nkosi who was murdered last year.

Allegations are that Nkosi and Machete were lovers.

In October last year, Machete visited Nkosi at her house in Barberton where he allegedly shot and killed her.

Paramedics were notified of the incident but there was nothing more they could do for Nkosi whom they declared dead at the scene. Machete, who had fled after the murder, was only arrested a few days ago and appeared in court.

"Extensive investigations into the case also led to the recovery of a firearm believed to have been used in the shooting and killing of Nkosi," Hlathi said.

Machete was expected back in court in May.

Mpumalanga Commissioner Mondli General Zuma has welcomed the arrest of the two men and thanked residents who provided police with information.

Zuma also appluaded the police for acting on the information provided as well as for their relentless efforts in solving gender-based-violence cases.

