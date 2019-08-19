Picture: @ThaboPhoenix_ Twitter

Johannesburg - Police have opened and inquiry into the discovery of 20 coffins found at Orange Grove house on Sunday morning to determine if there is a case to be registered and if there is what kind. Speaking to The Star on Monday, Gauteng Police spokesperson Colonel Kay Makhubele said no case has been registered regarding the shocking discovery as it was not yet known if there was a case to be answered and if there was, by whom.

Makhubele said the discovery was made when a group of residents went to the house to evict occupants of the double story house whom they accused of having hijacked it.

However, when they got inside, he said, they discovered the coffins in the many rooms of the house and called the police.

SowetanLive quoted a resident who said some coffins had with tissues containing blood stains and that while some were new, others had already been used and had soil on them.

Makhubele, however, said all the coffins appeared new.

"Many people live in that house and even though they were evicted, they have gone back. That is because the people who evicted them saying they had hijacked that house did not have the papers to do so.

"We have not been able to find the owner and the inquiry will also determine what the coffins were doing at the house," he said.

The coffins are currently being kept at Norwood Police Station and Makhuble said the inquiry will also determine what should be done with them.

