He gave the name of Sibusiso Ndlovu and the court found that he could have been of Zimbabwean descent.

He gave the name of Sibusiso Ndlovu and the court found that he could have been of Zimbabwean descent.

Sibusiso Ndlovu, estimated to be 31, was convicted last week of 13 gang rapes, 11 incitements to rape, 10 kidnappings, one murder and dozens of violent robberies and assaults from February 2015 through to June 2015.

Sibusiso Ndlovu, estimated to be 31, was convicted last week of 13 gang rapes, 11 incitements to rape, 10 kidnappings, one murder and dozens of violent robberies and assaults from February 2015 through to June 2015.

A judge has praised police for arresting an undocumented man whose real name is not known and who together with his co-accused went on an 18-month gangraping spree in Ekurhuleni.

Sibusiso Ndlovu leaves court with a smile after receiving his 13 life terms and an additional 185 years.

Ndlovu received a staggering 13 life imprisonment terms and an additional 185 years at the Johannesburg High Court, sitting in Palmridge on Tuesday.

Ndlovu’s age estimation, according to Judge Ramarumo Monama, was because the rapist was an undocumented resident in the country - which, the judge added, hindered the police in apprehending him.

“In this country when you talk about undocumented people, you invite criticism of being xenophobic. When I say he was undocumented, his fingerprints were not captured.

“The absence of this information perpetuated the abuse on his victims for a period of 18 months.

“He could only be arrested after doing another crime. Police did a good job, but couldn’t link him because his details weren’t captured in any database,” Judge Monama said.

The judge added: “It is trite and it cannot be doubted that this country is in a state of lawlessness. And that lawlessness is contributed to by people such as the accused before court.”

Nldovu and his co accused would break into into victims’ homes with his unknown gang members, where the assailants would ransack the homes and rape women who were in the house.

One of their victms was a 12-year -old girl who was brutally gang-raped in full view of her distraught parents in 2015.

Speaking at court after the sentencing, the girl's father said his daughter wants to become a lawyer and get justice for other children.