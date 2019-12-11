Cops praised for nabbing undocumented serial rapist whose real name is not known
Ndlovu received a staggering 13 life imprisonment terms and an additional 185 years at the Johannesburg High Court, sitting in Palmridge on Tuesday.
Ndlovu’s age estimation, according to Judge Ramarumo Monama, was because the rapist was an undocumented resident in the country - which, the judge added, hindered the police in apprehending him.
“In this country when you talk about undocumented people, you invite criticism of being xenophobic. When I say he was undocumented, his fingerprints were not captured.
“The absence of this information perpetuated the abuse on his victims for a period of 18 months.
“He could only be arrested after doing another crime. Police did a good job, but couldn’t link him because his details weren’t captured in any database,” Judge Monama said.
The judge added: “It is trite and it cannot be doubted that this country is in a state of lawlessness. And that lawlessness is contributed to by people such as the accused before court.”
Nldovu and his co accused would break into into victims’ homes with his unknown gang members, where the assailants would ransack the homes and rape women who were in the house.
One of their victms was a 12-year -old girl who was brutally gang-raped in full view of her distraught parents in 2015.
Speaking at court after the sentencing, the girl's father said his daughter wants to become a lawyer and get justice for other children.
The father, who can't be named to protect the identity the girl said his had passed her academic year and would be moving to matric next year.
“My daughter relapses on odd occasions, but she is really trying to be strong. She always speaks about studying law when she finishes school in order to assist young rape victims who have endured the horrors she has.
“My daughter was inspired by the prosecutor (advocate Patience Moleko), how she fought for all the victims to get justice,” the father said.
Ndlovu indicated that he would seek leave to appeal, and the application for this was postponed to next month. He remains in jail.