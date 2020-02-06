Cops say mom and boyfriend drowned baby and threw body in the bushes









File Picture: IANS Johannesburg - A Mpumalanga mother who together with her boyfriend allegedly killed her infant daughter and hid the body was so consumed by guilt that she went to the police and confessed. Keletso Maimela, 28, and her boyfriend, Fannie Pholoane - who is not the child's biological father- allegedly killed the infant in September last year. However, the matter only came to light this past Saturday when Maimela, who could not keep such a secret anymore went to the police station and spilled the beans. According to Mpumalanga Police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi, 30-year-old Maimale was staying with her two children when she started a relationship with Pholoane. She then decided to move in with him, taking the 1-year-old with her while the other child stayed with her parents.



It's not yet known what made the couple decide to kill the baby but both allegedly drove with her on the Lydenburg road in September last year. "They suddenly stopped, forced the defenceless young girl into a bucket, poured water inside whilst the mother was allegedly holding the child's head. During this disgusting incident, Pholoane was allegedly holding the child's legs.

"The tender girl then drowned in the water and the merciless pair made sure that she does not survive. The tiny body was apparently put in a bag and thrown in the bushes.

"The two went back to their place of residence and continued with life as if nothing happened."

Hlathi said when neighbours inquired on the whereabouts of the child after not seeing her for days, they were told that she was attending creche in Limpopo.

However, this past Saturday, Maimela could allegedly not keep the secret any longer then went to the police and reported what she and her boyfriend had done.

She and Pholoane were arrested and appeared at the in the Mashishing Magistrate's Court on Monday. They were expected to be back in court on February 10.

Police are still looking for the body.

The arrest of the pair comes after a 27-year-old man KwaMhlanga man appeared in court for allegedly killing his 2-month-old infant.

Allegations are that on January 28, Irvin Lotta Mahlangu performed some rituals with the baby which led to an argument with the mother of the child.

An enraged Mahlangu is alleged to have strangled and stabbed the child with a bottle.

"The 22-year-old mother became so terrified as the assailant also threatened to kill her as well. She however broke her silence by screaming for help as well as breaking windows in an effort to draw attention from people.



"Fortunately, neighbours heard her screams and notified police immediately who responded with medical personnel. However the child was unfortunately declared dead at the scene, Hlathi said.

Mahlangu was arrested and charged with murder. He appeared in court on January 30 and was expected back on February 7.

Provincial Commissioner of the Mpumalanga Police said has condemned the killings, saying it was regrettable that children's lives were cut short by those supposed to be providing them with protection, care and love.

Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma said those who mistreat, abuse or kill a child cannot share a space with faithful citizens but must rot in prison.

"Instead, the very same people that the children normally relied upon are the ones that are alleged to have done unspeakable things to them. Perhaps these children were going to grow up and bring solutions to many problems and challenges that we face as the human race, yet their lives were cut short and they died terrible deaths allegedly in the hands of those they wholeheartedly trusted," he said.

The Star