Cops set to crackdown on loud music and fireworks









Fireworks can be dangerous. PICTURE: Reuters Businesses and the public may be fined for loud music and fireworks. The City of Ekurhuleni has taken a firm stand on the selling and setting off of fireworks over the festive season in a move aimed at protecting the rights of residents and animals. With the Joburg and Tshwane New Year Eve’s Countdown celebration preparations happening in Newtown, Joburg, and Pretoria's Church Square, Ekurhuleni has warned of fines that will be imposed on those setting off or selling fireworks. City manager Dr Imogen Moshazi said businesses selling fireworks without the necessary papers will be fined R2 500. “Businesses are warned against illegal advertising on traffic signs, pavements including deploying people at intersections and on pavements to illegally sell these fireworks,” said Moshazi.

She added that in line with city by-laws on keeping the peace, anyone setting off fireworks illegally will receive a R1 000 spot fine.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said the JMPD would continue to conduct "Operation Nightlife" over the festive season at places of entertainment.

“Operation Nightlife gets done with other internal and external stakeholders such as EMS, and the SAPS,” said Minnaar.

He said in extreme cases of continuous loud music, after fines have been issued, the JMPD will impound sound systems and equipment.

“The owners of such sound systems will have to pay an impounding fee of R3 200 per system,” he said.

South African Police Service spokesperson Colonel Noxolo Kweza said the Gauteng police are ready to patrol all events related to the New Year.

“There will be a high visibility throughout the province with stop and searches and roadblocks in various areas,” said Kweza.