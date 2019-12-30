The City of Ekurhuleni has taken a firm stand on the selling and setting off of fireworks over the festive season in a move aimed at protecting the rights of residents and animals.
With the Joburg and Tshwane New Year Eve’s Countdown celebration preparations happening in Newtown, Joburg, and Pretoria's Church Square, Ekurhuleni has warned of fines that will be imposed on those setting off or selling fireworks.
City manager Dr Imogen Moshazi said businesses selling fireworks without the necessary papers will be fined R2 500.
“Businesses are warned against illegal advertising on traffic signs, pavements including deploying people at intersections and on pavements to illegally sell these fireworks,” said Moshazi.