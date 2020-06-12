Cops shut illegal tavern and tuckshops selling expired food in Germiston

Johannesburg - A tavern in Dukathole informal settlement, in Germinston, was closed down along with several tuck shops found selling expired food during the Okae Molao operation on Thursday. The operation was spearheaded by Gauteng Deputy Police Commissioner Major-General Johannes Pharasi in an effort to clamp down on crime in Ekurhuleni. Undisclosed crates of alcohol were confiscated from the tavern. According to Pharasi, police closed down the tavern after they discovered that the owner had no licence. They also found 25 litres of petrol. Pharasi emphasised that it was illegal to sell liquor without a licence.

“Strict measures have been put in place, especially for the sale of alcohol during this lockdown. So we will not permit owners to do as they please.”

Pharasi confirmed that the owner of the place was apprehended and an investigation into how she obtained the 25-litre petrol would be launched.

Community safety officials were also visible on the ground as they moved around the informal settlement issuing Covid-19 pamphlets to residents, educating them on how to curb the spread (of the virus) and keep safe.

SAPS members and other law enforcement agencies proceeded to other operations in Ekurhuleni where they partnered with the Department of Home Affairs in checking foreign national documentation.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said there were a number of foreign nationals found without documentation.

“We managed to make arrests where foreigners didn’t have the documents required. At the moment, we do not have the exact number of the arrests we made,” he said.

The integrated law enforcement operation was spread throughout Ekurhuleni, where motorists were stopped and searched to inspect whether they possessed any weapons.

The Gauteng Community Safety Department said that the tracing of wanted suspects through SAPS operations had led to the arrests of a total of 737 suspects.

Ekurhuleni recorded the highest number of arrests with 254, followed by Tshwane with 216, Joburg 149, Sedibeng 71 and West Rand with 47 from the operations which started on Wednesday.

Law enforcement agencies also made progress in their efforts to arrest suspects linked with gender-based violence, after a total of 70 arrests were made - with 69 being for women abuse and one for child abuse.

The Star