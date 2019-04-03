DA Gauteng Premier Candidate, Solly Msimanga flanked by Team One Gauteng Member Khume Ramulifho and DA Shadow MEC for Community Safety, Kate Lorimer at the Yeoville Police Station.

Johannesburg - Allegation that undocumented foreign nationals detained at Yeoville Police station had to pay a bribe in exchange for their freedom promoted the Democratic Alliance to investigate the claims. The party's Gauteng premier Candidate Solly Msimanga visited the police station on Tuesday after allegations that police arrest undocumented immigrants and keep them in the police holding cells and release them when they pay a bribe instead of sending them to Lindela Repatriation Centre for deportation surfaced.

“The purpose of the oversight inspection is to determine whether these allegations are true and assess how this police station handles the arrested illegal immigrants,” Msimanga said.

Msimanga said the party could not validate the allegations as the station failed to provide them with information to prove or disprove them.

“It is difficult to determine the validity of these allegations if top management is not willing to divulge any information,” Msimanga said.

“It is the first time that while conducting an oversight inspection at a police station. Management have refused to provide us with statistics and are also not willing to share their successes and challenges with us,” he added.

Msimanga also said it was unacceptable for police officers to take advantage of the plight of illegal immigrants by demanding a bribe instead of following the correct procedures.

“We will be writing to the Gauteng Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela to investigate these serious corruption allegations against the Yeoville SAPS,” Msimanga said.

He added that as the party they have a plan to professionalise the police service and root out the corrupt officers.

Lieutenant Colonel Lungelo Dlamini of the provincial police said they were not aware of the allegations regarding detention of foreigners where officers take bribes.

“However, anyone who might have such information may come forward so that the allegations may be investigated as corrupt persons are burden to any organisation,” Dlamini said.

Dlamini said once the undocumented foreign nationals are arrested, police summon Home Affairs officials to process them for the purpose of legally repatriating them to their country.

“The process is normally done within 48 hours of their detention,” he added