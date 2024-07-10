Corporate wellness is imperative for productive employees, countering recurring absenteeism and ‘quiet quitting’

While many feel the pinch of unemployment, the economy hitting a spiral and leaving many retrenched; for a company to succeed and be profitable, it needs healthy and functional workers. Therefore, clinical executive at Bonitas Medical Fund, Dr Themba Hadebe, maintained companies must invest in corporate wellness, from a healthy working environment, to healthy employees, which constitutes a productive and profitable workplace.

“Employee health and productivity go hand-in-hand. A holistic approach to corporate wellness, including physical and mental health, makes for a more motivated, creative and productive workforce,” said Hadebe. He cited the Occupational Care South Africa (OCSA) report, revealing that absenteeism costs the country’s economy nearly R12 to R16 billion per year, whereas the Human Capital Review estimates it to be even higher, at R19.144 billion. This equates to about 15% of employees being absent on any given day. There seemingly is a rise of non-communicable diseases and mental health disorders affecting employees, which either leads to constant absenteeism, or presenteeism (an employee reports to work while they are sick) in the workplace.

Hence, Hadebe encouraged companies to establish Employee Assistance Programmes (EAPs) in order to render access to healthcare at work, by in-house mini clinics, or providing medical aid subsidies for workers. However, he lamented around 48% of corporates do not have access to EAPs, highlighting an alarming concern as the wellbeing of workers is not prioritised. “Healthcare remains a key priority and has an impact on employer investment. Employees are healthier, having gone through screenings for early detection of disease and given the right support to manage their health. While employers have a healthier, happier workforce and increased productivity.”

Additionally, mental health is a key contributing factor to presenteeism of workers. Here, workers fail to make rational decisions and exert a negative energy among workers, costing R235 billion per year, which is 4.3% of the GDP. “Additional stats indicate that workers with depression reported the equivalent of 27 lost workdays per year, 9 of these were actual sick days. If an employee goes to work despite feeling really ill, not only is there a chance they will infect their colleagues, but they are not going to get much work done. “Not only will their decision-making abilities be impaired but there is no telling what the longer-term effects might be. It’s not just about physical health, it may be a mental health issue, which has become more prevalent over the last few years,” said Hadebe.