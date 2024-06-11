Correctional Services distances itself from human rights abuse claims

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has distanced itself from reports of rampant human rights abuses against South African inmates. This comes after notorious inmate Thabo Bester claimed during his recent appearance at the Bloemfontein High Court in his prison escape case that he was being abused by Correctional Services officials.

Last week, the convicted rapist and murderer, stunned many when he went on to plead for South Africans to petition for the death sentence to be imposed on him. Convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester has asked a court for the death penalty and for his co-accused to be set free. Picture: Screenshot In a recent statement, prisoners rights activist and leader of the South African Prisoners Organisation for Human Rights (SAPOHR), Golden Miles Bhudu, said Bester’s claims paled in comparison to the harsh treatment meted out to ordinary inmates. “SAPOHR is saddened, outraged, but not surprised about prisoner… Thabo Bester’s, blow-by-blow articulation of gross human rights violations against him by prison guards, who, vaccinated with the aggression motto… act above the law and do that within a culture of impunity…,” said Bhudu.

Another prisoner who recently spoke to The Star from G4S said he had been denied many rights by prison authorities, including the right to study, and had been placed in isolation for more than three months. “They took my books, stole my cigarette and accused me of leaking information to the media. After finding me with a phone, the officials beat me up and placed me in isolation. I now fear for my life as anything can happen to me,” the inmate told The Star. However, responding to some of these allegations, DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the department had strict rules against the abuse of inmates.

“The Correctional Services Act calls for inmates to be treated equally and that is exactly what we do. We have standard operating procedures that guide our officials on their day-to-day activities and the manner in which inmates are incarcerated. “Our standard operating procedures further detail how visits and consultations with lawyers are to be conducted. No inmate has ever been refused a consultation session with a lawyer. The challenge comes in when a person will want to engage in activities outside of our procedures and go cry foul in court with the hope that such will buy public sympathy. The theatricals that we often see will not make us to change our standard operating procedures as they are there to ensure that there is uniformity and for inmates to be treated the same way,” he said. Nxumalo added that inmates were allowed privileges such as appearing in their civilian clothes as a way to afford them dignity, but the department would not sit back when prisoners abused these privileges.