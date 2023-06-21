Corruption accused Health Department chief director linked to Digital Vibes tender granted bail

Johannesburg – A chief director within the Department of Health accused of corruption linked to a multimillion-rand tender awarded to Digital Vibes has been granted bail by the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court (SCC). Popo Maja, the chief director of communications at the Department of Health in Pretoria, appeared in court earlier today on corruption charges related to a tender awarded to Digital Vibes.

State prosecutor Phumla Dwane-Alpman said Maja was charged with two counts of corruption for his alleged role in the awarding of a contract worth more than R140 million to Digital Vibes. The company was awarded the tender to provide communication services to the department for the National Health Insurance (NHI) campaign and public communications on the Covid-19 pandemic. Dwane-Alpman explained to the court that Maja, who was reported as part of the bid evaluation committee which assessed the different bids for the tender, was allegedly paid two bribes amounting to R15 000 during this process.

She informed the court that investigations had been completed, that the State was ready to proceed with the case, and that they would not be opposing his release on bail. They, however, requested that bail be set at R10 000 and conditions attached to ensure Maja's appearance in court. Defence counsel Thokwe Solly Mmakola, however, pleaded for a lower amount to be set and for Maja to retain his official passport as he was still employed by the department and would require it for out-of-province work.

Mmakola urged the court to take into consideration that Maja had co-operated with the Special Investigative Unit and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (Hawks) from the moment he was contacted by the investigating officer. In fact, Mmakola said, Maja had voluntarily come forward when the police requested to see him. “From his conduct, the courts can see that we are clearly dealing with someone who has full respect for the law. He has no qualms with surrendering his personal passport; however, he has an issue with the official passport being handed in as he still has work to conduct.” The courts found that Maja was not a flight risk and granted him bail of R5 000.