Corruption investigations: SIU targets SABC and Makana Municipality

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has initiated a comprehensive investigation into allegations of corruption and maladministration involving the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and various state institutions. This probe has been authorised by President Cyril Ramaphosa and centres on “The New Age Breakfast Briefings” and associated expenditures.

On Monday, the SIU confirmed it was looking into claims of corruption and maladministration related to the agreement between the SABC and TNA Media (Pty) Ltd concerning “The New Age Breakfast Briefings”. The SABC has committed to fully cooperating with the SIU as it aims to recover potential state losses and scrutinise any irregular conduct. Mmoni Seapolelo, SABC’s manager for Media Relations, stated: “The SABC is aware of the matter and will cooperate with the SIU in their investigation.”

The SIU’s investigation is designed to recover any losses suffered by the state. TNA Media was liquidated in 2018, and the investigation follows the signing of Proclamations 206 and 207 of 2024 by President Ramaphosa. SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago, who previously served as a spokesperson for the public broadcaster, explained that Proclamation 206 empowers the unit to investigate serious maladministration concerning the SABC’s dealings with TNA Media, as well as issues related to Eskom, Transnet, PetroSA, South African Airways (SAA), and the National Department of Human Settlements. Kganyago noted that the investigation will assess whether the agreement between SABC and TNA Media was concluded fairly, competitively, transparently, and in accordance with applicable legislation and guidelines from the National Treasury.

Then Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa at The New Age Breakfast Briefing in Cape Town in 2014. File Picture: Kopano Tlape / GCIS The SIU will also examine any irregular or unlawful conduct by state officials or TNA Media employees, as well as any other implicated entities. The Proclamation covers allegations of unlawful and improper conduct occurring between January 1, 2011, and October 18, 2024, including related activities before and after these dates that pertain to the investigation. Kganyago also mentioned that Proclamation 207 authorises the SIU to investigate serious maladministration within the Makana Local Municipality, specifically regarding seven tenders.

The SIU’s investigation will scrutinise the Makana Bulk Sewer Upgrade Phase 1 and other contracts flagged by the Office of the Auditor General of South Africa (AGSA). These contracts, valued above R200 000, were reportedly procured without competitive bidding, as highlighted in a report dated June 30, 2019. The investigation will also cover various projects, including groundwater development and water conservation initiatives. Kganyago stated that the SIU will look into payments made in a manner that was not fair, competitive, transparent, or cost-effective, and that violated applicable legislation or guidelines.

This includes examining any unauthorised or irregular expenditures incurred by the municipality or state. Additionally, the SIU will investigate whether state employees had undisclosed interests in suppliers or service providers involved in bidding for work with the municipality. The investigation will also address allegations of maladministration concerning the payment of stand-by allowances and overtime to employees, as identified by the AGSA in its Management Report dated June 30, 2020.