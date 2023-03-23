Corruption Watch calls for swift action on the Murray investigation

Johannesburg – Corruption Watch executive director Karam Singh says that the brazen murder of Cloete Murray and his son, Thomas, sends a chilling and intimidating message to anyone seeking to end impunity for corruption and crime. Singh said this must represent a turning of the tide for the country.

“South Africa is facing a crisis in terms of the rule of law, as levels of public confidence in our law enforcement capabilities – not to mention the political will to hold criminals and the corrupt accountable – have dropped to an all-time low,“ he added. Singh said authorities must act now to investigate this case urgently and take steps to strengthen crime-fighting apparatuses and institutions. “Failure to investigate this killing as a matter of the highest priority will have a devastating impact on the struggle to curb violence and corruption,” he said.

Earlier this week, “The Star” reported that Cloete Murray, who was a Gupta and Bosasa liquidator, died in hospital on Sunday morning after sustaining gunshot wounds to his upper body. Murray, a professional insolvency practitioner who is reported to have been working on high-profile cases, and his son Thomas, a legal adviser, were travelling together when their vehicle was shot at on the New Road offramp, N1, in Midrand on Saturday afternoon. Freedom Under Law said it was deeply concerned about the Murray killing, and that his involvement in high-profile, politically connected matters raised serious concerns about the possibility that the killing was an assassination linked to matters investigated by him.