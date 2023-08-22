Cosas four trial resumes briefly and postponed to 2024

The trial of two survivors of the men thought to be responsible for the kidnapping and murder of the “Cosas 4” has been postponed to January 2024 after the case resumed at Johannesburg High Court on Monday, over 22 years after the commission of the crime.

The four activists, now referred to as the Cosas 4, were members of the Congress of South African Students (Cosas), and the accused in the trial are the remaining members of an apartheid police squad that carried out an attack in 1982. On Monday, the High Court of South Africa Gauteng Local Division, Johannesburg, postponed the case against former security branch officers Ephraim Mfalapitsa (67) and Christian Rorich (74) to January 22 for trial. According to a statement by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the postponement was due to an application brought by the Southern Africa Litigation Centre (SALC) to be admitted to the proceedings as friends of the court.

The court further set the date of September 23 to hear the application by SALC and the response from both the State and the defence before pronouncing its judgment whether or not to admit SALC as friends of the court. NPA spokesperson Phindi Louw Mjonondwane said the pair faces five counts ranging from kidnapping, offences that fall under the realm of crimes against humanity such as three counts of murder and apartheid. She said the charges relate to the kidnapping of those who were known as the Cosas 4: Eustice Madikela, Peter Matabane, Fanyana Nhlapo and Zandile Musi, who were all members of the student formation Cosas.

This incident took place on 15 February 1982, wherein they were allegedly lured to an explosive-infested mine in Krugersdorp by Mfalapitsa under the guise that they were going to receive military training. Rorich and Mfalapitsa, now elderly, are charged with kidnapping, murder and crimes against humanity of murder and apartheid for unlawfully and intentionally killing the the students in the context of “a systemic attack or elimination of political opponents of the apartheid regime”. “Once at that location, the explosives were allegedly detonated, killing three of them. Musi escaped with serious injuries.