Andile Ramaphosa. Screengrab

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa is in the firing line over his son’s questionable dealings with controversial company Bosasa as Cosatu and the United Democratic Movement (UDM) call on the president to hand Andile over to the police. On Wednesday, Ramaphosa came under heavy scrutiny and criticism after Andile’s confession - a U-turn from his previous statement - that he was paid R2million in a deal with Bosasa, a company that has confessed to bribing people in return for state tenders.

Cosatu also asked the ANC to act against children of their senior leaders who get business simply because of their parents’ positions in the governing party.

Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla singled out former ANC president Jacob Zuma’s children, including Duduzane Zuma, who had business dealings with the Guptas.

“The ANC has created a culture of princelings. The ANC has to arrest that culture. This matter was raised with President Ramaphosa.

“We expect him to honour that if we are to take him seriously,” Pamla said.

Pamla was adamant that Ramaphosa must act against his son.

“We can’t have different standards for President Ramaphosa’s son. We asked for action to be taken against Duduzane Zuma for his role in state capture.

“We want the same to happen to President Ramaphosa’s son,” an adamant Pamla said.

Zuma also weighed in on the matter when asked to comment on the latest revelations involving Andile.

“‘We hope justice will prevail,” he said

The Zondo Commission on Wednesday also heard that R500 000 Andile received from Bosasa was illegal and could have been laundered.

Former Bosasa auditor Peet Venter testified that Gavin Watson, chief executive of the integrated management services firm now known as African Global Operations (AGO), intended to disguise the nature of the payment that came directly from his personal bank account.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said he was not surprised by Andile’s admission.

“I think the whole thing is rehearsed. At the beginning, he (Andile) denied he was doing business with Bosasa.

“It looks like a cooked up statement,” Holomisa said.

He said it was now up to Ramaphosa to “clear up the mess” and take his child to the police station as he had earlier promised when quizzed in Parliament.

Holomisa said the revelations were “stinking” and he was waiting on the findings of the Zondo Commission.

“The public protector is also investigating the matter. Let us wait and see. We are too late to make a call for President Ramaphosa to step down.

“Let the voters decide,” he said.

Ramaphosa jr refuted any allegations of wrongdoing, especially claims that he used his proximity to his father for the benefit of Bosasa.

“I wish to put on record the following facts: I have never offered to use my ‘influence’ to assist AGO or any other company to secure tenders, nor have I ever been in a position to do so.

“My company, Blue Crane, has never conducted any business with government or state-owned entities and has never entered into an obviously conflicted business arrangement within any section of the South African or any other government.”

Andile said it was a matter of public knowledge that the R500 000 was a donation to the CR17 campaign, and was distinct from and unrelated to the contract that my company had with African Global.

He said his partnership with AGO “was limited to work in the rest of Africa”. “I had no intention to partner with AGO on any business in South Africa.”

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Diko confirmed Andile’s version that he concluded a business deal with AGO in December 2017 to conduct business operations in East Africa. Ramaphosa said he only became aware of the deal in September last year after rumours his son was a recipient of R500 000 from Bosasa.

“Andile explained to the president the nature of the business and showed him a copy of the contract.” She said Andile’s explanation prompted the president’s parliamentary reply on November 6.

Diko added that the R500 000 donation was sought without the president’s knowledge. Ramaphosa was still committed to appear before the Zondo Commission.

The Star