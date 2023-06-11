Cosatu, students and other labour representatives boycott Unisa council meeting

Cosatu, student representatives, and other bodies boycotted this week’s Unisa council meeting, leading to the provincial union condemning vice chancellor and principal Puleng LenkaBula. They said they were alarmed by recent developments at the institution, following a damning independent assessor report findings.

This follows reports that that this week’s council meeting was attended by only 10 out of 28 members. The Star is in possession of WhatsApp communication that confirms that the university continues to fail to meet its quorum, which read in part: “Last night (Wednesday), the council met with only 10 members out of 28 members. This meeting was another perfect example of the facilitation of corruption and lawlessness.” It is reported that at this meeting student and labour representatives highlighted this anomaly and excused themselves.

Students and labour representatives have also accused LenkaBula of having obtained a fraudulent legal opinion from the head of legal services, Professor Vuyo Peach, who in a legal opinion ruled that the council meeting was good to proceed as it had met its quorum. “But as usual the VC had a legal opinion from her spineless and corrupt advocate Peach. Comrades, as we all know, the corruption of advocate Peach and his appointment is well-documented in the report of the independent assessor,” reads part of WhatsApp message shared among those who boycotted the meeting. This morning Cosatu secretary general in the province, Louisa Modikwe, said the startling findings made by independent assessor Professor Themba Mosia have dented the image of the institution.

Modikwe blamed Unisa’s problems on a stubborn council, which was hellbent in worsening the crisis amid revelations of maladministration and flouting of supply chain processes. “Unisa’s dented reputation, that has been portrayed in the public domain due to the stubbornness of some council members, led by the chairperson of the council, should serve as leverage for the Department of Higher Education and Training to save this historic higher education institution from the embarrassment it is currently subjected to,” Modikwe said. Modikwe has accused the chairperson of the council Mashukudu Maboa of having gone out of his way to suspend Mothata without following due processes.

“The chairperson of the council has gone out of his way to undermine governance, by suspending the registrar for allegedly failing to call a council meeting that didn’t constitute a quorum due to the exodus resignation of council members,” she said. The federation said it is not convinced on the validity of Unisa registrar, Professor Steward Mothata, who was this week given a 90-day suspension on allegations of having breached university’s code of ethics, conduct and policies. This is after it emerged that Mothata was suspended by the quorum that failed to meet its constitutionality following the mass exodus and reported purging of council members.

“The federation is also worried about the attitude of the 10 remaining council members who are hellbent on proceeding to steer a ship to the cliff. “It is quite clear that these members are not deterred by how their arrogance is affecting the university community and stakeholders. These members, led by the chairperson, are ignoring concerns by academics, students, stakeholders, and NGOs who are calling for the dissolution of the council and the resignation of the vice chancellor,” she said. In a statement on Thursday, Unisa confirmed a recent council meeting to conclude and finalise the response to Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Blade Nzimande on the report by the independent assessor.