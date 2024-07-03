Cosmo City chokes on stench of dumping

The issue of illegal dumping has reared its head again in the township of Cosmo City, a stone’s throw away from the industrial suburb of Kya Sands. Concerned members of the community in Cosmo City have recounted some of their unhappiness over the illegal dumping site that continues to produce harmful fumes and a pungent smell permeating across their homes.

The residents say the source of their pain is not only directed at waste collectors who make a living from selling and dealing from recycling waste, but that some of the factories operating from the vicinity continue to dump their refuse in the same illegal dumping site. ‘The Star’,during a recent visit to the area, was told of possible involvement of gangs and syndicates who collect money from individuals and big companies who frequent this site. South Africa Johannesburg Cosmo City 26 June 2024. A day in the life of residents of Cosmo City north west of Joburg. With a resident count above 300 000 there is only a cluster of pre-fabricated structures that serves as a clinic. Picture: Timothy Bernard / Independent Newspapers Speaking to ‘The Star’, community leader Amon Vusimuzi Mbatha, said illegal dumping in the area is done by both individuals and big businesses who use a section of the secluded area as their dumping ground.

“We are badly affected by the smell and the smoke coming out of this dumping site. It is not only individuals but businesses bring in their trucks to dump here. There are now syndicates who collect a fee for this illegal dumping that has a negative impact on our lives and health,” said Mbatha. This is not the first time the community has complained of this problem. In 2016, residents expressed concerns about dumping in Cosmo City. “We have issues in the community of individuals dumping any wastes being cleaned from private households around Cosmo City into our community. There are even concerns that some residents actually invite dumpers for a fee, particularly around Itsoseng,” the community complained at the time.

South Africa Johannesburg Cosmo City 26 June 2024. A day in the life of residents of Cosmo City north west of Joburg. Picture: Timothy Bernard / Independent Newspapers Another resident, Gift Makgala, had this to say about the area: “Conserving nature is not different from preserving the food kept inside the tins. I had been living in Cosmo City ever since 2008. Ever since then, I had never seen Cosmo City dirty the way it is now. Even though it might had became dirty just after my father, Mr Burger, passed away in 2011. “Over the past 10 years, we had a lot of strikes. Mainly being the ‘Pikitup employees’ striking as they want their wages and salaries increased. They would initially stop collecting the waste in our dustbins. Meaning a week has to be spent with the waste still in our dustbins. “As they have to collect the waste inside our dustbins. Once every week or every Tuesday. This became huge problem as the households in Cosmo City. Will have their dustbins emptied out just next to the conservation area.“

However, illegal dumping is not the only problem raised by members of the community. Another big issue is the lack of health facilities in the area with the community relying in a poorly-run local clinic where community members have to queue for hours before they are assisted with their medical problems. It is reported that only three nurses are allocated to the community and even then the clinic allows only 30 to 40 patients a day due to lack of resources. “Look, this is the only clinic allocated to more than 200 000 people who stay here. Only three nurses work here and sometimes people queue in the rain before they get assistance. We were promised a bigger clinic but nothing has happened as we are told of lack of budget. We have submitted petitions in order for the department to act on this but still nothing,” added Mbatha.

South Africa Johannesburg Cosmo City 26 June 2024. A day in the life of residents of Cosmo City north west of Joburg. With a resident count above 200 000 there is only a cluster of pre-fabricated structures that serves as a clinic. Picture: Timothy Bernard / Independent Newspapers Zandile Dingani, a resident of Ext 4 Cosmo City, lamented her recent visit to the clinic saying she was turned away. “On 20 June 2024, Thursday, I visited Cosmo City clinic and I arrived around 9am, signed at the gate and they let me go to the clinic stating that they will attend me, numbers are inside the clinic. I found the clinic packed and I went straight to the reception area to enquire to security guy called Jacob. He explained that the clinic is not taking more patients at that time because the sister that is there is only one nurse on duty. “I explained that I only ask for a referral letter because I believe what is bothering me can not be attended without a scan – he said the sister cannot release the referral without assessing me and confirm what I say. I then decided to go home and listen to what he says – then come the next day as he advised.

Spokesperson for Pikitup, Muzi Mkhwanazi, told ‘The Star’ that the matter is before the courts and would not be commenting until it is finalised between the City of Joburg and JMPD. “The site you are referring to is the subject of a court case. Environmental and Infrastructure Services Department and the City are best placed to respond on the matter,” he said. Responding to ‘The Star’, Gauteng health spokesperson, Motalatale Modiba, indicated that the provincial government is working towards resolving some of the issues pointed out by the community.