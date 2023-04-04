Costa Titch was a top search on Google for the month of March

Johannesburg - The top searched terms in South Africa for the month of March, according to Google, were rapper and Amapiano artist Costa Titch, and the most frequently asked question on the search engine company was, “what is Chatgpt?” According to Google, the month brought with it a cabinet reshuffle, protests, a Hollywood-style prison break, and the deaths of two high-profile musicians. South Africans looking to make sense of the world turned to Google to find out more. Google Search data shows exactly what kept them curious this month.

Google added that earlier this year, it announced that "artificial intelligence" was searched more than ever in 2022 and that interest is not subsiding, with the top-searched question in March relating to AI. "International Women’s Day, celebrated on March 8, was the second most searched term this month. Google celebrated the day with a special doodle and announced that 16 African, women-led start-ups would take part in the Google for Startups Accelerator programme. South Africans also searched for more information on Human Rights Day, celebrated on March 21, and Saint Patrick’s Day," said Google.

Google said that as more South Africans felt the pinch of the global economic downturn, they had looked to Google for answers to some serious questions, including "what is inflation?" and "what is the most direct way to alleviate poverty in South Africa?". "Continuing the trend of serious questions, South Africans continue to grapple with climate change, and "what is climate change?" ranked as the sixth trending question in March. Thabo Bester, who became known as the Facebook rapist back in 2011, features in both the top trending questions and terms lists. South Africans have been gripped by revelations that he faked his own death to escape from prison and is currently on the run," added the search engine company.

Meanwhile, when President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his new Cabinet earlier this month, South Africans turned to Google to find out who the newly appointed Minister of Electricity was. Google said Kgosientsho Ramokgopa stepped into the brand new Cabinet post on March 6. South Africans also mourned the deaths of beloved musicians, rapper Costa Titch, who died on March 11 after collapsing on stage, and jazz great Gloria Bosman, who died on March 14 after a short illness. Both feature in the top 10 trending search terms for the month," said Google.