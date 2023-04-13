Costa Titch’s mom vows to find the truth behind her son’s death

The mother of late music talent Costa Titch has vowed to get to the bottom of what happened to her son after he collapsed on stage, leaving his fans reeling in shock. “I promise you, my son, that I will not rest until I find out what happened to you,” are just a few words that were shared on the artist’s Instagram page by his mother.

This has elicited questions and concerns on social media, with many wondering if there’s more to what happened than meets the eye. Constantinos “Costa Titch” Tsobanoglou was 28 when he collapsed on stage while performing at the Ultra Music Festival at the Expo Centre in Johannesburg last month. In a statement confirming his death, there were revelations detailing what could have led to the demise of the “Big Flexa” hitmaker.

“Death has tragically knocked at our door. Robbing us of our beloved son, brother, and grandson, Constantinos Tsobanoglou (28), who South Africa had come to love and idolise under his stage name ‘Costa Titch’. It is with deep pain that we find ourselves having to acknowledge his passing at this time. “We are thankful for the emergency responders and all those present in his last hours on this Earth. As a family, we are faced with a difficult time as we try to make sense of what has befallen us and ask that we are afforded the time and space to gather ourselves. The Tsobanoglou family thank you for the love and support you have given to our son and may you continue to uplift him even in spirit. Please keep us in your prayers and uplifted in the Lord.” Costa Titch had been making strides in his career and had also signed a major deal with internationally acclaimed artist Akon.

Akon also shared his grief on social media, revealing what an incredible artist Tsobanoglou was. “Costa Titch was more than just an artist. He was a brilliant superstar and hard-working man with a kind heart which endeared him to all around him. “I remember when Babs played me his record for the first time. I was convinced that he was going to make an impact in this world. Costa Titch had a vision that I knew for sure would take over the music industry globally and was on his way to doing just that when God’s plan intervened.