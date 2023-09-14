Could Postbank be on life support?

Johannesburg - Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Mondli Gungubele today removed the Board of Directors of the South African Postbank following what he called the pre-emptive resignation of some non-executive directors before today’s Annual General Meeting of the Postbank. This comes after a leaked letter to Gungubele suggested that an oppressive and hostile attitude is at the centre of mass resignations that include Postbank chairperson Thabile Wonci.

Wonci and several board members staged a walkout of the ailing state entity after they tendered their resignations with immediate effect. In a leaked letter dated September 12, Wonci and the board members cited the severity and recurring nature of the negative treatment and hostility they have suffered at the hands of Gungubele. "Our common goal has been to contribute to the growth, stability, and success of Postbank. However, recent events and unfortunate circumstances between the minister and the board have compelled us to make this difficult decision. There is absolutely no self-respecting board that can perform any meaningful work with the level of external interference, undue pressure, and influence that our board has endured over the past couple of months. This obviously disturbed us," Wonci and others said.

The minister said the removal of the board follows damning allegations from a forensic investigation report by KPMG that the Postbank has continued to use service providers that have not been lawfully contracted. Gungubele said these service providers were being paid millions without valid contracts and proper procurement processes being followed. The forensic report recommended that the shareholder must act against the Board of Directors, a recommendation that was supported by senior counsel’s legal opinion, taking into account the details contained in the report.

In light of the forensic report, the department said the minister followed due process and indicated his intention to make his final decision at today’s AGM in terms of Section 71 of the Companies Act, which sets out the process a shareholder must follow to remove directors. The Board of Directors tendered their resignation on September 12, 2023, ahead of today’s AGM. The only remaining non-executive director was removed by Gungubele at this morning’s AGM in line with Section 71 of the Companies Act.

Prior to the forensic report, Gungubele had several engagements with the now-former chair and the full board concerning governance matters, which, if not attended to, will impede the ability of the Postbank to continue its journey to a full banking licence in the interest of the bank being a developmental state bank. Gungubele further condemned the public stunts of leaking documents and said he denied with the contempt they deserve the spurious allegations made against him by the former board members in their letter that they chose to leak via WhatsApp groups. The department said Gungubele has no intention to engage on these as they are void and without substance and would detract from his singular commitment to ensuring that the Postbank becomes a quality state bank to promote financial inclusion, ensuring that the unbanked and underbanked masses of the people of South Africa have access to bank accounts, bank facilities, and financial services of any kind.

As required by the Postbank Act, the department has issued an advertisement for the appointment of a new Board of Directors and will seek the opinions of the relevant regulatory authorities on the suitability of the members to be appointed. To avoid a vacuum in governance and in accordance with Section 25 of the Postbank Act, the minister has appointed Khayalethu Ngema as the administrator of the Postbank pending the appointment of the new board. "Ngema has extensive experience in leading complex and large public sector organisations through difficult turnarounds and corporate stabilisation. In addition, he has had to lead various programmes of operational improvement and service delivery innovation. As he will assume the role of the board, he will work closely with the recently appointed Chief Executive, Ntomboxolo Mbengashe, and her management team in turning around the Postbank," said Gungubele.