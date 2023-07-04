Councillor Mdluli applauded for great work done in ward 55 in Ekurhuleni

Johannesburg - Councillor Julius Mdluli, from ward 55 in the City of Ekurhuleni in Gauteng, is being applauded. The EFF in Gauteng has named Mdluli as councillor of the month for June 2023 after his impressive work in his ward.

Mdluli has been a member of the EFF since its inception in 2013 and is well known in his region for his selflessness, commitment to uplifting the poor, and fearlessness in fighting against injustice. He became a PR councillor in the City of Ekurhuleni after the 2016 local government elections and has not looked back since. Among the work he has undertaken, Mdluli operates a daily breakfast programme at Goba Clinic in Ekurhuleni, where he provides meals for all those seeking medical assistance at the public health-care facility.

He also provides sanitary towels directly from his home for girl children who cannot afford them, and has adopted seven indigent families for whom he purchases groceries monthly. The EFF said Mdluli has led service delivery in his ward in an exemplary manner that ought to be emulated by all. Mdluli is hailed in his ward, even by members of other political parties, as being the most responsive councillor to service delivery challenges such as sewer leakages, the need for transport for medical assistance at night, crime, and housing challenges faced by the community.

Party national spokesperson Sinawo Thambo said Mdluli has proven that to be an EFF public representative is complete service to the people, and for his efforts and recognition as councillor of the month, “Mdluli will receive R50 000 to use on a developmental initiative of his choice. “The EFF encourages all party public representatives to emulate this spirit, particularly in the month of the 10th anniversary of the EFF, and Rescue Our Communities,” said Thambo. Speaking to “The Star”, Mdluli said he was humbled and grateful to be recognised.