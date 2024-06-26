Councillor urges tighter security measures on Metrobuses after shooting

The DA’s shadow member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Transport Tyrell Meyers has called on Roads and Transport MMC Kenny Kunene to improve safety and security measures for all passengers using Metrobus. This is after a 40-year-old woman was shot and killed as she was about to board a Metrobus on Wednesday morning in Fleurhof.

She was apparently heading to Sunninghill where she reportedly worked for Nedbank. Meyers also urged the City-owned entity (Metrobus) to assist with counselling for the bus commuters who witnessed this heinous incident that left them traumatised. “Despite the MMC spending millions on surveillance systems, as reported in the previous quarterly performance report, a vagrant was able to steal and drive a bus for a few kilometres.

“This underscores the need for immediate measures to prevent these incidents in future. It is evident that the people of Johannesburg are not safe when using the limited public transport systems at their disposal,” Meyers said. The DA will not tire of continuously advocating for safety and consequences for those behind this senseless loss of life, and those responsible for causing the ease with which this crime was committed, he said. Meanwhile, police has embarked on a widespread investigation and manhunt for the perpetrator.

Provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said: “It is alleged the suspect was in the bus as it stopped at the bus stop. “As the woman was about to get into the bus, the suspect fired several shots at her. It is further reported that after the shooting the suspect jumped into (a vehicle) and sped off.” Metro police spokesperson Xolani Fihla, said the incident took place in Fleurhof at about 5.55am.

“On arrival, the officers found a deceased female. It is alleged the deceased was shot by an unknown male. “The suspected shooter reportedly fled the scene in a white Volkswagen Polo sedan without licence plates,” Fihla said. Speaking with the media on the sidelines of the shooting scene, city manager Floyd Brink said both the municipality’s team from Metrobus and the Metro Police would work closely with the SAPS investigators to solve the crime and assist in apprehending the suspect.

“This level of lawlessness and criminality is something that we have not seen as the Metrobus, what would normally happen is mugging and robberies. “We will be working closely with the SAPS, like I said, this is the first time we experience such criminality. “We would not have the capacity to deploy JMPD’s in every bus at this point. For now we can use our technology that can help transfer the information to the centre room,” Brink added.

Kunene said he was convinced the murder was a well executed hit on the bank employee. “We just had a conversation with the driver and those who were on the bus. This is a clear hit. “The woman was targeted. We are aware that she works at Nedbank. We spoke to the family, the husband,” Kunene told broadcaster ‘Newzroom Afrika’.

“The shooter got on to the bus in Extension 5 at a bus station. He was on the bus. When the bus got here, before it could reach the station where the people were, the driver heard somebody cocking a gun. ”The gunman was seated behind the driver, near the bus entrance. When the driver heard somebody cocking a gun, he stopped the bus immediately to see if this person is taking him. “He also looked at the camera and saw the passenger (shooter). As the passengers approached the bus, the woman was in front. As she tried to get on to the bus, the guy held the gun with two hands and started shooting,” Kunene said.

“The woman and the rest of the passengers ran away. There were about four passengers. They went around the bus, then the woman and another woman fell. While the woman (the Nedbank employee) was down, the shooter hit her with two shots. He did not shoot the other woman. “It is a clear indication that the woman was targeted. This was a clear hit. We know that there are criminal syndicates that want bank employees to do certain things. When they (bank employees) do not want to do those certain things, this is what happens,” he said. The deceased woman’s husband has also told authorities that his wife mentioned to him that on Tuesday, there were certain individuals at the bus station. When the bus came on Tuesday, those unidentified people did not board.

Earlier, Kunene said that after the shooting, the gunman was whisked away by a white Volkswagen Polo. “This was a clear hit, well organised, well orchestrated, and well planned. We also suspect that the shooter has been here on Monday and Tuesday scouting the routine of the woman” he said. The distraught driver managed to load the passengers, fearing that the VW Polo would come back. He left them at a distance and brought the bus back to the crime scene.